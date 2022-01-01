About this product
Girl Scout Cookies Live Resin (High THCa)
Fresh Harvest
4.12% THCa
8.25% Total Terpenes
88.7% Total Cannabinoids
Girl Scout Cookies are back, but not for long, this rare limited edition product was a very small batch that will have your mouth watering!
Live resin is a concentrate which comes from a live and fresh cannabis plant. This method preserves the terpenes and cannabinoids which allows you to truly enjoy its aromas, flavors, and many more incredible attributes.
Fresh Harvest
4.12% THCa
8.25% Total Terpenes
88.7% Total Cannabinoids
Girl Scout Cookies are back, but not for long, this rare limited edition product was a very small batch that will have your mouth watering!
Live resin is a concentrate which comes from a live and fresh cannabis plant. This method preserves the terpenes and cannabinoids which allows you to truly enjoy its aromas, flavors, and many more incredible attributes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED WEEKLY***
***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED WEEKLY***