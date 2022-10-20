About this product
Gorilla Glue High THCa Hemp Flower
Gorilla Glue AKA GG4 is an insanely potent slightly indica leaning hybrid, type 1, hemp flower grown indoors in a coco medium.
Genetics: Chem Sister X Sour Dubb and Chocolate Diesel
Delta 9 THC – LOQ
THCa – 23.5%
THCVa – .8%
CBGa – .4%
CBCa – .4%
Total Cannabinoids – 25.1%
Total Terpenes – 1.1%
Very dense small to medium size buds.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
