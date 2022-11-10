About this product
Granddaddy Purple High THCa Hemp Flower
Granddaddy Purple is an incredibly potent heavy indica with a sweet chocolate smell with a light citrus undertone! It tastes the same as it smells and is a type 1 hemp flower grown indoors in a coco medium.
Granddaddy Purple is also known as GDP, Grand Daddy Purp and Grand Daddy Purple Kush!
Genetics: Mendo Purps X Skunk X Afghanistan
Delta 9 THC – LOQ
THCa – 21.5%
THCVa – .1%
CBGa – .9%
Total Cannabinoids – 23%
Total Terpenes – Coming soon!
Very dense small to medium size buds.
Granddaddy Purple is an incredibly potent heavy indica with a sweet chocolate smell with a light citrus undertone! It tastes the same as it smells and is a type 1 hemp flower grown indoors in a coco medium.
Granddaddy Purple is also known as GDP, Grand Daddy Purp and Grand Daddy Purple Kush!
Genetics: Mendo Purps X Skunk X Afghanistan
Delta 9 THC – LOQ
THCa – 21.5%
THCVa – .1%
CBGa – .9%
Total Cannabinoids – 23%
Total Terpenes – Coming soon!
Very dense small to medium size buds.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED WEEKLY***
***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED WEEKLY***