About this product
Grape Cream Cake High THCa Hemp Flower is an indica type 1 hemp flower that was grown hydroponically. This strain is incredibly gorgeous! It has dense chunky buds with purple accents that are CAKED in a beautiful bright white frost! Grape Cream Cake smells fantastic with its profile being sweet, grape, and floral. Its incredible indica effects are ideal for the evening as it massages the user’s body and mind with euphoria and relaxation!
Please check out the lab reports on our site for the specific details on the cannabinoid profile. Below is an at a glance of the reports as well as additional details.
Grape Cream Cake Specifics:
Genetics – Grape Pie X Wedding Crasher
THCa – 22.4%
Delta 9 THC – .15%
Total Cannabinoids – 25.2%
Effects: Euphoric, Relaxing, Uplifting
Smell: Sweet, Grape, Floral
Taste: Same as smell
Small to Medium sized buds that are dense in structure.
This world class incredible strain has the perfect cure! It was slowly cured in a climate controlled room at 58 degrees and 60% relative humidity for several weeks!
Grape Cream Cake High THCa Hemp Flower
by Arete
About this brand

Arete
Arete
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
