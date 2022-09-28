About this product
Green Crack High THCa Hemp Flower
Green Crack is absolutely out of this world! This hemp flower is a small batch limited edition type 1 sativa dominant hybrid, grown indoors in a coco medium. This wonderful strain is perfectly cured with just the right moisture levels using cryo cure technology, and best of all it smells like bubblegum and cookies! We also added a couple cell phone pics, with and without flash (no filters) so you can get a visual of the flower from multiple perspectives.
***WARNING***
If you are sensitive to THC please do not purchase this product, use with caution! Please respect this product and only consume this in the comfort of your own home, do not drive or operate heavy machinery. Consult a doctor prior to consuming this product.
Genetics: Skunk #1 X Unknown Indica
Delta 9 THC – LOQ%
THCa – 21.1%
CBGa – .8%
Total Cannabinoids – 22.1%
Total Terpenes – 1.7%
Very dense medium to small size buds.
Green Crack is absolutely out of this world! This hemp flower is a small batch limited edition type 1 sativa dominant hybrid, grown indoors in a coco medium. This wonderful strain is perfectly cured with just the right moisture levels using cryo cure technology, and best of all it smells like bubblegum and cookies! We also added a couple cell phone pics, with and without flash (no filters) so you can get a visual of the flower from multiple perspectives.
***WARNING***
If you are sensitive to THC please do not purchase this product, use with caution! Please respect this product and only consume this in the comfort of your own home, do not drive or operate heavy machinery. Consult a doctor prior to consuming this product.
Genetics: Skunk #1 X Unknown Indica
Delta 9 THC – LOQ%
THCa – 21.1%
CBGa – .8%
Total Cannabinoids – 22.1%
Total Terpenes – 1.7%
Very dense medium to small size buds.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED WEEKLY***
***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED WEEKLY***