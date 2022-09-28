Green Crack High THCa Hemp Flower



Green Crack is absolutely out of this world! This hemp flower is a small batch limited edition type 1 sativa dominant hybrid, grown indoors in a coco medium. This wonderful strain is perfectly cured with just the right moisture levels using cryo cure technology, and best of all it smells like bubblegum and cookies! We also added a couple cell phone pics, with and without flash (no filters) so you can get a visual of the flower from multiple perspectives.



***WARNING***

If you are sensitive to THC please do not purchase this product, use with caution! Please respect this product and only consume this in the comfort of your own home, do not drive or operate heavy machinery. Consult a doctor prior to consuming this product.



Genetics: Skunk #1 X Unknown Indica

Delta 9 THC – LOQ%

THCa – 21.1%

CBGa – .8%

Total Cannabinoids – 22.1%

Total Terpenes – 1.7%



Very dense medium to small size buds.