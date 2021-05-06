About this product
These solventless small batch exclusive limited edition Hash Rosin tinctures are the most medicinal cannabis products on the market!
Our 2400mg Hash Rosin oil has a high concentration of CBGa and CBDa that is scientifically proven to block certain viruses from entering human cells! There are multiple studies you can read online. Our Hash Rosin oil tinctures are solventless and made using mountain spring ice water to separate the trichomes from the flower to create the hash. Then we press the hash into rosin and gently mix it into organic mct oil creating these marvelous tincture’s.
Made with a USDA Organic Lifter and The White CBG strains.
2400mg Hash Rosin Oil Tincture Specifications:
Delta 9 THC – 42.1 mg
Delta 8 THC – 4.4 mg (Naturally occurring)
CBGa – 359.5 mg
CBG – 536.9 mg
CBDa – 652.3 mg
CBD – 687 mg
CBCa – 107.9
CBC – 38.6 mg
About this strain
White CBG is a mostly CBG (cannabigerol) marijuana strain bred by Oregon CBD. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of White CBG - If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
White CBG effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
22% of people report feeling euphoric
Nausea
11% of people say it helps with nausea
Arthritis
11% of people say it helps with arthritis
Cancer
11% of people say it helps with cancer
THC Strength
0% | very low
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED WEEKLY***
***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED WEEKLY***