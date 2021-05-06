These solventless small batch exclusive limited edition Hash Rosin tinctures are the most medicinal cannabis products on the market!



Our 2400mg Hash Rosin oil has a high concentration of CBGa and CBDa that is scientifically proven to block certain viruses from entering human cells! There are multiple studies you can read online. Our Hash Rosin oil tinctures are solventless and made using mountain spring ice water to separate the trichomes from the flower to create the hash. Then we press the hash into rosin and gently mix it into organic mct oil creating these marvelous tincture’s.



Made with a USDA Organic Lifter and The White CBG strains.



2400mg Hash Rosin Oil Tincture Specifications:

Delta 9 THC – 42.1 mg

Delta 8 THC – 4.4 mg (Naturally occurring)

CBGa – 359.5 mg

CBG – 536.9 mg

CBDa – 652.3 mg

CBD – 687 mg

CBCa – 107.9

CBC – 38.6 mg