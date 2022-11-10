About this product
HHC Vape Carts
HHC available strain profiles in both full spectrum and 99%:
Jet Fuel BDT – Sativa
Blood Orange Kush BDT – Indica
Blueberry OG BDT – Indica
Miracle Alien Cookies BDT – Hybrid
These exclusive very special formula’s are now available in a full spectrum formula and 99%HHC formula.
At Arete, the goal with our HHC Vape Cartridge is to provide you a superior unique product that provides the most incredible amount of relief and flavor you have ever experienced with a hemp product.
This all glass HHC Vape Cartridge is a standard 510 thread and fits most battery’s, ideal voltage is 2.6 to 3.4V. We recommend the O2Vape Flip Ultra battery, you can find it on our site. Our revolutionary high tech all glass carts are 12mm wide.
HHC Vape Cartridge Specifics:
Terpenes range from 3-5% depending on the strain.
Full Spectrum HHC Formula:
HHC – 77.4%
CBD – 20.2%
Delta 9 THC % – LOQ
Total Cannabinoids – 99.97%
99% HHC Formula:
HHC – 99.3%
Delta 9 THC % – LOQ
Total Cannabinoids – 99.98%
**Our HHC Vape Cartridge has zero additives, the only ingredients in this product is whole hemp extract and botanical terpenes**
We use o2Vape all glass carts with the best air flow of any cart to ever hit the market!
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
