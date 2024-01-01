Hindu Kush THCa Flower is a 100% pure indica landrace strain that originates from the Hindu Kush Mountains! This type 1 hemp flower was grown indoors with living soil and is super gorgeous! This incredible indica has unbelievably frosty buds with purple accents and releases notes of floral, herbal, and sandalwood. Hindu Kush provides very potent euphoria and relaxation that develops in to a strong sedation, which makes this strain excellent for an evening session just before sleep!



Hindu Kush Specifics:

Genetics – Landrace strain from the Hindu Kush Mountains

THCa – 28.0%

Delta 9 THC – 0.174%

Total Cannabinoids – 29.5%



Effects: Euphoric, Uplifting, and Relaxing

Smell: Floral, Herbal, and Sandalwood

Taste: Same as smell



Small to Medium sized buds that are dense in structure.

