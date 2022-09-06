Hippie Crippler High THCa Hemp Flower

Hippie Crippler is an incredible sativa dominant hybrid, type 1 hemp flower grown indoors in a coco medium.



Genetics: AK – 47 X Blue Satellite

Delta 9 THC – ND

THCa – 19.8%

THCVa – .5%

CBGa – .4%

Total Cannabinoid – 21%

Total Terpenes – 1.3%



Hippie Crippler THCa Flower is super potent and best when mixed with cbd flower.



Cryo cured!

Very dense small to medium size buds.



***WARNING***

If you are sensitive to THC please do not purchase this product, use with caution! Please respect this product and only consume this in the comfort of your own home, do not drive or operate heavy machinery. Consult a doctor prior to consuming this product.