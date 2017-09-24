Jack Herer THCa Flower

by Arete Hemp
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
Jack Herer THCa Flower has incredible effects that amplify creativity with an invigorating euphoria! This is an 80/20 sativa dominant hybrid that was grown hydroponically, and is from crossing Haze with a cross of Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk! Jack Herer has trichome-decorated vibrant green buds that give off a prolific aroma consisting of sweet, citrus, and diesel notes!

Jack Herer Specifics:
Genetics – Haze X (Northern Lights #5 X Shiva Skunk)
THCa – 20.9%
Delta 9 THC – 0.256%
Total Cannabinoids – 21.3%

Effects: Euphoric, Uplifting, and Relaxing
Smell: Sweet, Citrus, Diesel
Taste: Same as smell

Small to Medium sized buds that are dense in structure

About this strain

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

