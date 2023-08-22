Jelly Donut High THCa Hemp Flower is a hydroponically grown, 80/20 indica dominant hybrid, type 1 hemp flower. This strain has small to medium sized buds that are green and purple with a beautiful white frost, and it smells sweet, floral, and herbal.The effects of Jelly Donut give the user a euphoric rush that promotes a joyful outlook on life while relaxing the mind and body!



Please check out the lab reports on our site for the specific details on the cannabinoid profile. Below is an at a glance of the reports as well as additional details.



Jelly Donut Specifics:

Genetics – Girl Scout Cookies X Louis XIII

THCa – 18.8%

Delta 9 THC – 0.12%

Total Cannabinoids – 20.8%



Effects: Euphoric, Relaxing, and Uplifting

Smell: Sweet, Floral, and Herbal

Taste: Same as smell



Small to Medium sized buds that are dense in structure.



This world class incredible strain has the perfect cure! It was slowly cured in a climate controlled room at 58 degrees and 60% relative humidity for several weeks!

