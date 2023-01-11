Jet Fuel Pie High THCa Hemp Flower will become your new favorite strain if you like exotic kushy, gassy strains! This flower pure fire and gas! This is a very balanced hybrid with a sweet gas, earthy kush scent! This strain tastes like pure gas kush with a slight sweetness! It is a type 1 hemp flower that is hydroponically grown.



This very special rare unique strain has the perfect cure! It was slowly cured in a climate controlled room at 58 degrees and 60% relative humidity for several weeks!



Genetics: Wedding Pie x Jet Fuel Gelato

Delta 9 THC – 0.2%

THCa – 21.6%

Total Cannabinoids – 22.4%



Very dense small to medium size buds.

