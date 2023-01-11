About this product
Jet Fuel Pie High THCa Hemp Flower will become your new favorite strain if you like exotic kushy, gassy strains! This flower pure fire and gas! This is a very balanced hybrid with a sweet gas, earthy kush scent! This strain tastes like pure gas kush with a slight sweetness! It is a type 1 hemp flower that is hydroponically grown.
This very special rare unique strain has the perfect cure! It was slowly cured in a climate controlled room at 58 degrees and 60% relative humidity for several weeks!
Genetics: Wedding Pie x Jet Fuel Gelato
Delta 9 THC – 0.2%
THCa – 21.6%
Total Cannabinoids – 22.4%
Very dense small to medium size buds.
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
