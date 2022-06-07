About this product
These gummies contain the THC trifecta! D8, D9 and D10
Flavors:
Tropical Fusion = Watermelon X Mango
Berry Blast = Blueberry X Strawberry
Our mixed option is half of each of our two flavors!
Each organic THC gummy contains:
20.3 mg Delta 8 THC
7.7 mg Delta 9 THC
1.5 mg Delta 10 THC
0.9 mg CBN
30.6 mg Total cannabinoids per gummy
Organic – Vegan – Gluten Free – Nothing artificial / no added sugar!
This product is made from 100% American grown organic hemp.
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
