About this product
These incredible luxury 1:1 pre rolls blends are made from our most amazing indoor strains. We use Elements cones for this fantastic product!
Bordeaux X White Widow:
Late November 2021 Harvest
Delta 9 THC – 0.29%
THCa – 6.5%
CBDa – 17.7%
Total Cannabinoid – 26.5%
Total Terpenes – 2.3%
Bordeaux X Blueberry Pie:
Late November 2021 Harvest
Delta 9 THC – 0.16%
THCa – 6.6%
CBDa – 14.3%
Total Cannabinoid – 22.7%
Total Terpenes – 3.1%
Bordeaux X AK47:
Late November 2021 Harvest
Delta 9 THC – 0.21%
THCa – 5%
CBDa – 17.1%
Total Cannabinoid -24.5%
Total Terpenes – 2.9%
Bordeaux X Electric Buffalo:
Late November 2021 Harvest
Delta 9 THC% – 0.23
THCa – 5.8%
CBDa – 13.9%
Total Cannabinoid – 21.6%
Total Terpenes – 1.5%
Cannatonic X Galactic Funk:
Late November 2021 Harvest
Delta 9 THC% – 0.24
THCa – 3.5%
CBDa – 11.9%
Total Cannabinoid – 17.1%
Cannatonic X Mango Dream:
Late November 2021 Harvest
Delta 9 THC – 0.19%
THCa – 3.4%
CBDa – 10.6%
Total Cannabinoid – 15.4%
Cannatonic X Cosmic Diesel CBG:
Late November 2021 Harvest
Delta 9 THC – 0.16%
THCa – 3%
CBDa – 4.5%
CBGa – 4%
Total Cannabinoid – 12.4%
Bordeaux X White Widow:
Late November 2021 Harvest
Delta 9 THC – 0.29%
THCa – 6.5%
CBDa – 17.7%
Total Cannabinoid – 26.5%
Total Terpenes – 2.3%
Bordeaux X Blueberry Pie:
Late November 2021 Harvest
Delta 9 THC – 0.16%
THCa – 6.6%
CBDa – 14.3%
Total Cannabinoid – 22.7%
Total Terpenes – 3.1%
Bordeaux X AK47:
Late November 2021 Harvest
Delta 9 THC – 0.21%
THCa – 5%
CBDa – 17.1%
Total Cannabinoid -24.5%
Total Terpenes – 2.9%
Bordeaux X Electric Buffalo:
Late November 2021 Harvest
Delta 9 THC% – 0.23
THCa – 5.8%
CBDa – 13.9%
Total Cannabinoid – 21.6%
Total Terpenes – 1.5%
Cannatonic X Galactic Funk:
Late November 2021 Harvest
Delta 9 THC% – 0.24
THCa – 3.5%
CBDa – 11.9%
Total Cannabinoid – 17.1%
Cannatonic X Mango Dream:
Late November 2021 Harvest
Delta 9 THC – 0.19%
THCa – 3.4%
CBDa – 10.6%
Total Cannabinoid – 15.4%
Cannatonic X Cosmic Diesel CBG:
Late November 2021 Harvest
Delta 9 THC – 0.16%
THCa – 3%
CBDa – 4.5%
CBGa – 4%
Total Cannabinoid – 12.4%
About this strain
Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.
Cannatonic effects
Reported by real people like you
657 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
47% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
4% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!