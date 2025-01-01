Miracle Alien Cookies High THCa Hemp Flower is a fantastic 50/50 hybrid type 1 hemp flower that was grown hydroponically. This legendary strain is from crossing Alien Cookies, Star Fighter, and Columbian! Prepare for your stress to be abducted with the euphoric and balanced effects of Miracle Alien Cookies! We currently have this strain in 2 PHENOS:



Pheno 1 is purple and green buds that very frosty and have a pleasant sweet, creamy, and herbal smell!



Pheno 2 has a sweet, savory, creamy smell that comes from its impressively frosty green buds!



Please check out the lab reports for the specific details on the cannabinoid profile. Below is an at a glance of the reports as well as additional details.



Miracle Alien Cookies Specifics:

Genetics – Alien Cookies X Star Fighter X Columbian

Delta 9 THC – 0.1%

THCa – 20.2%

Total Cannabinoids – 21.4%



Effects: Euphoric, Uplifting, and Relaxing



Pheno 1 Profile:

Appearance: Purple and Green Buds that are Very Frosty

Smell: Sweet, Creamy, Herbal

Taste: Same as smell



Pheno 2 Profile:

Appearance: Light Green Buds that are Very Frosty

Smell: Sweet, Savory, and Creamy

Taste: Same as smell



Small to Medium sized buds that are dense in structure.

