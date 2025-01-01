About this product
Miracle Alien Cookies High THCa Hemp Flower is a fantastic 50/50 hybrid type 1 hemp flower that was grown hydroponically. This legendary strain is from crossing Alien Cookies, Star Fighter, and Columbian! Prepare for your stress to be abducted with the euphoric and balanced effects of Miracle Alien Cookies! We currently have this strain in 2 PHENOS:
Pheno 1 is purple and green buds that very frosty and have a pleasant sweet, creamy, and herbal smell!
Pheno 2 has a sweet, savory, creamy smell that comes from its impressively frosty green buds!
Please check out the lab reports for the specific details on the cannabinoid profile. Below is an at a glance of the reports as well as additional details.
Miracle Alien Cookies Specifics:
Genetics – Alien Cookies X Star Fighter X Columbian
Delta 9 THC – 0.1%
THCa – 20.2%
Total Cannabinoids – 21.4%
Effects: Euphoric, Uplifting, and Relaxing
Pheno 1 Profile:
Appearance: Purple and Green Buds that are Very Frosty
Smell: Sweet, Creamy, Herbal
Taste: Same as smell
Pheno 2 Profile:
Appearance: Light Green Buds that are Very Frosty
Smell: Sweet, Savory, and Creamy
Taste: Same as smell
Small to Medium sized buds that are dense in structure.
About this brand
Arete
***Discreet Home Delivery***
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
