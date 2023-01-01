Northern Lights #5 High THCa Hemp Flower is an incredibly popular legendary award winning strain, yet hard to find. This small batch craft strain will impress you in every aspect! It is a potent indica with a gassy cinnamon undertone! This strain is for the true connoisseurs! It tastes the same as it smells and is a type 1 hemp flower that is hydroponically grown.



This world class incredible strain has the perfect cure! It was slowly cured in a climate controlled room at 58 degrees and 60% relative humidity for several weeks!



Breeder: Neville Haze, genetics are unknown

Delta 9 THC – 0.27%

THCa – 22.2%

Total Cannabinoids – 23%



Very dense small to medium size buds.



Please check out the lab reports for the specific details on the cannabinoid profile.



Northern Lights #5 High THCa Hemp Flower is super potent and best when mixed with cbd flower.



***WARNING***

If you are sensitive to THC please do not purchase this product, use with caution! Please respect this product and only consume this in the comfort of your own home, do not drive or operate heavy machinery. Consult a doctor prior to consuming this product.Please check your state and local laws before purchasing high THCa hemp flower.

Show more