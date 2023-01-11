Platinum Pancakes High THCa Hemp Flower is setting a new standard for what should be displayed on the top shelf! This boutique small batch strain is absolutely beautiful and will blow you away with every detail! It is an indica leaning hybrid with a sweet vanilla cream smell and a slightly floral undertone! The smell alone will make your mouth water! It tastes the same as it smells and is a type 1 hemp flower that is hydroponically grown.



This world class incredible strain has the perfect cure! It was slowly cured in a climate controlled room at 58 degrees and 60% relative humidity for several weeks!



Genetics by Fire Bros: Pancakes x Platinum Puff x Gelato 45

Delta 9 THC – .3%

THCa – 24.2%

CBGa – .3%

CBCa – .2%

Total Cannabinoids – 25%



Very dense small to medium size buds.

