Platinum Pancakes High THCa Hemp Flower is setting a new standard for what should be displayed on the top shelf! This boutique small batch strain is absolutely beautiful and will blow you away with every detail! It is an indica leaning hybrid with a sweet vanilla cream smell and a slightly floral undertone! The smell alone will make your mouth water! It tastes the same as it smells and is a type 1 hemp flower that is hydroponically grown.
This world class incredible strain has the perfect cure! It was slowly cured in a climate controlled room at 58 degrees and 60% relative humidity for several weeks!
Genetics by Fire Bros: Pancakes x Platinum Puff x Gelato 45
Delta 9 THC – .3%
THCa – 24.2%
CBGa – .3%
CBCa – .2%
Total Cannabinoids – 25%
Very dense small to medium size buds.
Arete Hemp
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
