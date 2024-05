Sativa Pre Roll Bundle, an Indica Pre Roll Bundle, and a Hybrid Pre Roll Bundle!



The Pre Roll bundles include four 6 packs of pre rolls total, one 6 pack of each of the strains specified.



Sativa Pre Roll Bundle⚡



Our Sativa Pre Roll Bundle includes some of the most desirable sativa strains in the world! Sativa strains provide a creative and energizing effect which can stimulate passion, inspiration, and transcendental thinking!



Indica Pre Roll Bundle🌙



Our Indica Pre Roll Bundle includes the most premium indica strains around! Indica strains provide a powerful relaxation effect that can be sedating with a strong body high that manifests as that classic “couch-lock” effect; due to the soothing disposition of indica flower, they’re generally considered best for nighttime usage.



Hybrid Pre Roll Bundle⚖️



Our Hybrid Pre Roll Bundle includes a carefully selected variety of the best hybrid strains that we offer! Hybrid strains are balanced, versatile, and offer the best of both worlds! Hybrids have a mix of uplifting euphoria and soothing relaxation, and the balance between these two dualities can vary in expression depending on the strain.

