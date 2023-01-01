Big Performance in A Small Package Introducing the perfect Dry Herb Vaporizer for beginners and budget-conscious consumers. Everything Arizer is known for in a slimmed down economical package: Quality & Performance, Smooth & Tasty Vapor. Advanced rapid heating ceramic technology, 5 preset temperatures, micro-USB charging, plus a convenient Use While Charging feature. Available in Reefer White and translucent Blue Haze.
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Arizer is a true pioneer in the vaporizer industry. Through extensive research and exceptional design, for over a decade Arizer has continually raised the bar and set new standards in quality and performance. Arizer is world renowned for offering high-quality products at reasonable prices backed by the best customer service in the business.