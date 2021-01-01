Loading…
About this product

The Arizer V Tower vaporizer is the ideal choice for individuals in search of a good quality, no-nonsense unit with fantastic temperature flexibility. This desktop vaporizer has two vaporizing options: whip and potpourri. This is also a great stationary unit for individuals who are looking for great value and reliable basic functionality.

The V-Tower temperatures can be displayed in Celsius or Fahrenheit. Precise digital temperature controls are adjustable in 1-degree Celsius increments with a full temperature range of 50° C - 260° C (122° F - 500° F). Temperatures can be changed easily at any time with the buttons on the unit.
