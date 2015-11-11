About this strain
Alien Dawg effects
Reported by real people like you
183 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!