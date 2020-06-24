About this strain
Honey Bananas effects
Reported by real people like you
127 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
