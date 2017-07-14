About this strain
Irish Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
