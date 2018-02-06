About this strain
Magellan effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
83% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
75% of people report feeling creative
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
