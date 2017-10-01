About this strain
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
