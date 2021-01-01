Loading…
Logo for the brand Artisan Farms

Artisan Farms

Northern Soul

Northern Soul

Northern Soul cannabis strain by Seedsman is an Indica dominant hybrid. It has dark green leaves and brings good yields and good mold resistance. Buds are dense and covered in crystals. Ideal for evening usage.

Type of High
Northern Soul cannabis strain's high has a powerful Indica effect with soul. It will numb and sedate your body and any residual aches.
