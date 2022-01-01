Total terpenes for this batch: 26.9 mg/g.

Notes: citrus, diesel, earthy, pungent, sweet



Bruce Banner, named after The Incredible Hulk’s alter ego, is a delightfully, well-balanced hybrid strain crossed from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel that was bred by Delta9 Labs. This heavy hitter is known to provide relief from both stress and pain. The flowers smell sweet like citrus and fuel with a subtle undertone of rubber. Bruce Banner eases stress and tension right away with mood-boosting cerebral euphoria, and body tingling sensations creep in over time.