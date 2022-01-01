About this product
Do Si Do is a potent hybrid strain. These flowers smell earthy with hints of lime, mint and pine. The smoke is smooth and tastes like mint. This strain will leave users with a smile as a fog of extreme cerebral spaciness creeps in, and users may experience difficulty focusing on anything for long. Do Si Do will peacefully strip away any feelings of stress or anxiety.
Artisan Grown
Producers of indoor marijuana grown hydroponically under advanced LED lights