Logo for the brand Artizen Cannabis

Artizen Cannabis

Dragon Fruit

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Dragon Fruit effects

Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
38% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Eye pressure
11% of people say it helps with eye pressure
