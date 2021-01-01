The AshTrapThingy blunt, joint, & pre-roll storage with an ash trapper is the world's best way to store your new and half-smoked blunts or tobacco / weed pre-rolls. No need to stub out your blunt. Simply drop it in the tube, place the top cap back on and voila! No oxygen, no flame! Give it a small wiggle to filter the ash & your goods are now protected! No more mouthfuls of ash the next time you want to light up. These airtight containers are sleek, discreet, smell-proof, and waterproof. Works well with joints, blunts, and cigarillos.



Specifications:



Length: 5.17"

Usable Length: 3.50 - 4.30"

Outer Diameter: 0.63"

Inner Diameter: 0.55"

Color: Black