Pre-roll Storage w/ Patented AshTrap Technology - Keeps half-smoked pre-rolls fresh (1-pack)
About this product
The AshTrapThingy blunt, joint, & pre-roll storage with an ash trapper is the world's best way to store your new and half-smoked blunts or tobacco / weed pre-rolls. No need to stub out your blunt. Simply drop it in the tube, place the top cap back on and voila! No oxygen, no flame! Give it a small wiggle to filter the ash & your goods are now protected! No more mouthfuls of ash the next time you want to light up. These airtight containers are sleek, discreet, smell-proof, and waterproof. Works well with joints, blunts, and cigarillos.
Specifications:
Length: 5.17"
Usable Length: 3.50 - 4.30"
Outer Diameter: 0.63"
Inner Diameter: 0.55"
Color: Black
