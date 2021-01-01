About this product

This package includes :

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner

420 Happy hour ( appetizers & socializing )

20 % off on activities at the ranch ( seasonal dependent )

Access to all 450 acres of private ranch property

Locals discounts at local dispensaries

It is cannabis friendly - you are able to smoke inside your room, outside your room, and anywhere else on the 450 acres of land.



OFF_PEAK Pricing

( Sunday - Wednesday )



PRICES ARE PER NIGHT:



FOR 2 GUESTS :$225

FOR 3 GUESTS : $275

FOR 4 GUESTS : $325

* The $75 additional per person covers all food costs.



PEAK PRICING

( Thursday - Saturday )



PRICES ARE PER NIGHT

FOR 2 GUESTS : $299

FOR 3 GUESTS : $350

FOR 4 GUESTS : $425

* The $75 additional per person covers all food costs.