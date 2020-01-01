Aspen Canyon Ranch is a cannabis-friendly, 450 acre private mountain resort located in Parshall, CO. We wanted to offer a place that people could openly enjoy cannabis while enjoying being in nature. Located just 90 minutes outside of Denver, we are nestled among beautiful mountains, tall trees and the refreshing William Forks river. Our packages include cabin rentals and 3 meals per day as well as some discounts at local dispensaries. We can house up to 56 people in cabins, and also have the option for tent camping for around 250 more people. Our property is for adults, 21 years and older, so that we can keep it cannabis friendly for our clients. Though you must bring your own cannabis to enjoy, local dispensaries have agreed to treat each of our guests as part of the community by supplying them with local's discounts up to 20% off all purchases. We specialize in weddings, bachelor parties, bachelorette parties, vacations, yoga retreats, and corporate events. When staying you have access to all 450 acres of the resort whether you like hiking or if you want to participate in some of the other activities available. You can add on some of your favorite ranch activities during your stay like: whitewater rafting, paintball and ATV tours in the summer; and snow tubing, hot springs and snowmobile rentals in the winter. Check out our site for our complete list of the activities we have to offer on the ranch!