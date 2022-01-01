About this product
Our All Gas OG PreRoll Pack (Humboldt Venom OG x Humboldt OG) all-flower pre-rolls testing at 17% THC. Each pack comes with 5 x 0.71g joints to make sure you get a full 1/8th. A custom, fully- recyclable, pocket-sized tin keeps them ready for any adventure (no mylar needed).
A sustainable cannabis brand from northern California. Sungrown flower made with good genetics, clean cultivation and the power of nature. Woman and legacy owned.