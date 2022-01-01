About this product
This 1/2oz of smalls is filled with Sour Lato (Gelato 25 x Sour Florida OG), a sativa testing at 28% THC. With an uplifting cerebral buzz, this full spectrum, sungrown strain delivers creative, euphoric effects perfect for daytime use. Delivered in fully recyclable glass jars.
Aster Farms
A sustainable cannabis brand from northern California. Sungrown flower made with good genetics, clean cultivation and the power of nature. Woman and legacy owned.