Cannalope Haze is a vibrant Sativa strain known for its intensely flavorful tropical melon notes. With a juicy, sweet profile complemented by hints of Myrcene and Limonene, this strain is the result of crossing Original Haze with Mexican landrace genetics.

THIRD-PARTY LABORATORY TESTING

Astria Farm uses a third-party, DEA certified, laboratory to evaluate our products’ quality, safety, and effectiveness. Third-party laboratories are typically considered the gold standard for product quality in the industry.

