THC-A 2g Disposable Vape Cannalope Haze $29.95

by Astria Farm
SativaTHC 14%CBD —
Strain rating:
  Photo of THC-A 2g Disposable Vape Cannalope Haze $29.95

About this product

Cannalope Haze is a vibrant Sativa strain known for its intensely flavorful tropical melon notes. With a juicy, sweet profile complemented by hints of Myrcene and Limonene, this strain is the result of crossing Original Haze with Mexican landrace genetics.
THIRD-PARTY LABORATORY TESTING
Astria Farm uses a third-party, DEA certified, laboratory to evaluate our products’ quality, safety, and effectiveness. Third-party laboratories are typically considered the gold standard for product quality in the industry.

About this strain

Cannalope Haze, also known as "Cantaloupe Haze" and "Cannalope Haze Premium," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Original Haze with Mexican landrace. Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. According to consumers and medical marijuana patients who have smoked Cannalope Haze, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.

About this brand

