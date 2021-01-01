About this product

This nutrient has been especially developed by Atami for the Wilma systems, the NFT, the bubbler (DWC) and recirculating hydro systems. ATA AWA Leaves A&B regulates the pH, meaning that it hardly needs adjustment, which in turn results in the plant having a faster and more balanced growth spurt. By reusing the nutrient water, the plant uses the same nutrient several times. Thanks to the complex adjusted formula of ATA Awa Leaves A&B, the plant is guaranteed an optimum nutrient solution during its entire growing phase.



Application

Mix equal parts of ATA Awa Leaves A&B with water for use during the growing phase. Desired water temperature: 21-25 C. Works fantastic in combination with the Root Stimulator ATA Rootfast, Hydro Rokz and rockwool.



Quality guaranteed

The stimulators and liquid nutrients of Atami are packed and sealed lighttight under the twistable cap, so the quality is guaranteed.



Dosage:

1-4 ml A and 1-4 ml B per liter of nutrient water.

4-14 ml A and 4-14 ml B per US Gallon of nutrient water.



NPK value:

ATA Awa Leaves A: 4-0-3 (w/w)

ATA Awa Leaves B: 0-4-4 (w/w)