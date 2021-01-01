About this product

Bloom nutrient has been specially developed by Atami for the Wilma systems, the NFT, the bubbler (DWC) and recirculating hydro systems. ATA Awa Max A&B bloom nutrient regulates the pH, meaning that it hardly needs adjustment, which in turn results in the plant blooming faster and in a more balanced way.



By reusing the nutrient water, the plant employs the same nutrient several times. Thanks to the complex adjusted formula of ATA Awa Max A&B, the plant is guaranteed an optimum nutrition solution during its entire blooming phase.



Dosage:

1-4 ml A and 1-4 ml B per liter of nutrient water.

4-14 ml A and 4-14 ml B per US Gallon of nutrient water.



NPK value:

ATA Awa Max A: 2-0-6 (w/w)

ATA Awa Max B: 0-4-3 (w/w)