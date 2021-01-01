About this product

B’cuzz Bio-NRG is the answer to those seeking an easy to use nutrient system. B’Cuzz BIO NRG coupled with B’Cuzz Root and Bloom produces the highest quality hybrid nutrient system on the market. B’cuzz Bio-NRG combines the best organic based components with mineral based components to create a hybrid nutrient for those seeking quality in taste with-out sacrificing yield. B’cuzz Bio-NRG is comprised of Growth-C, Bloom-C and Flavor.



Available sizes:

– 1 liter

– 5 liter

– 10 liter

– 20 liter



NPK value:

0-17-15 (w/w)



HYDROPONIC USAGE:

With each reservoir change add to fresh nutrient solution at the rate suggested in the B’cuzz Feeding Program. (1ml per litre equals 3/4 teaspoon per gallon)



HAND WATERING:

Water daily with a solution mixed at the rate of one ml per litre (3/4 teaspoon per gallon) during bloom cycle. Use in addition to regular nutrition. Avoid the use of synthetic additives while using B’cuzz. For best results use with B’cuzz Foliar Nutrient as part of the complete B’cuzz Feeding Program.



Week 1 and 2

Dosage in 1 litre of water:

B’cuzz Root Stimulator 1 ml.

B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml.

Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days



Week 3 and 4

Dosage in 1 litre of water:

B’cuzz Growth Stimulator 1 ml.

B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml.

Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days



Week 5 and 6

Dosage in 1 litre of water:

B’cuzz Growth Stimulator 1 ml.

B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator 1 ml.

B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml.

Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days



Week 7 to 10

Dosage in 1 litre of water:

B’cuzz Growth Stimulator 0.5 ml.

B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator 2 ml.

B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml.