About this product

B’Cuzz Bio-NRG is the answer to those seeking an easy to use nutrient system. B’cuzz BIO NRG coupled with B’cuzz Root and Bloom produces the highest quality hybrid nutrient system on the market. B’cuzz Bio NRG combines the best organic based components with mineral based components to create a hybrid nutrient for those seeking quality in taste with-out sacrificing yield. B’cuzz Bio NRG is comprised of Growth-C, Bloom-C and Flavor.



Available sizes:

– 1 liter

– 5 liter

– 10 liter

– 20 liter



NPK value:

0-0-9 (w/w)



Add Bio-NRG Flavor to tap water at the rate of 4 to 6 ml. per US Gallon in watering reservoir. Add from the 6th week of flowering. Stir tank very thoroughly then check the conductivity. EC for most hydroponic applications is between 1.0 and 2.0 ms/cm2, cF between 10 and 20, PPM between 700 and1400. Target pH for almost all hydroponic applications is between 5.5 and 6.3. Use Flavor for an optimal result in combination with Growth-C and Bloom-C.



Week 1 and 2

Dosage in 1 gallon of water:

B’cuzz Bio-NRG Growth-C 4-15 ml.

B’cuzz Bio-NRG Bloom-C 0 ml.

B’cuzz Root Stimulator 4ml.



Week 3 and 4

Dosage in 1 gallon of water:

B’cuzz Bio-NRG Growth-C 11-19 ml.

B’cuzz Bio-NRG Bloom-C 0 ml.

B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator 4 ml.



Week 5 and 6

Dosage in 1 gallon of water:

B’cuzz Bio-NRG Growth-C 8-19 ml.

B’cuzz Bio-NRG Bloom-C 0-4 ml.

B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator 4 ml.



Week 7 and 10

Dosage in 1 gallon of water:

B’cuzz Bio-NRG Growth-C 4-11 ml.

B’cuzz Bio-NRG Bloom-C 4-8 ml.

B’cuzz Bio-NRG Flavor 4-6 ml.

B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator 4 ml.