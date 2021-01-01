About this product

The B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator from Atami is absolutely unique. Despite imitations on the market, this product has an unrivalled effect on your plants. It stimulates the growth of flower cells and increases the production of sugar molecules and their transport around the plant. This results in full, strong, dense buds and an excellent yield.



Dosage:

1 ml per liter water.



NPK:

0-0-0.7 w/w



HYDROPONIC USAGE:

With each reservoir change add to fresh nutrient solution at the rate suggested in the B’cuzz Feeding Program. (1ml per litre equals 3/4 teaspoon per gallon)



HAND WATERING:

Water daily with a solution mixed at the rate of one ml per litre (3/4 teaspoon per gallon) during bloom cycle. Use in addition to regular nutrition. Avoid the use of synthetic additives while using B’cuzz. For best results use with B’cuzz Foliar Nutrient as part of the complete B’cuzz Feeding Program.



B’cuzz Feeding Program



Week 1 and 2

Dosage in 1 litre of water:

B’cuzz Root Stimulator 1 ml.

B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml.

Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days



Week 3 and 4

Dosage in 1 litre of water:

B’cuzz Growth Stimulator 1 ml.

B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml.

Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days



Week 5 and 6

Dosage in 1 litre of water:

B’cuzz Growth Stimulator 1 ml.

B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator 1 ml.

B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml.

Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days



Week 7 to 10

Dosage in 1 litre of water:

B’cuzz Growth Stimulator 0.5 ml.

B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator 2 ml.

B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml.

Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days