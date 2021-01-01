About this product

A completely new medium of compressed coco-substrate. Bounce is a growing medium made of treated and washed coarse coir fibres. B’Cuzz Bounce is unlike any other compressed coco products on the market because it is washed, steamed, and buffered which results in a very high quality growing medium. This innovation removes the necessity for buffering which means one less step for the grower.



Just add 5 to 7 litres of water in the black plastic blockbag.



Bounce can rise above 20cm.