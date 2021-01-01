About this product

B’cuzz Hydromix HP is a “high porosity” professional growing medium formulated for the serious grower. The light weight and high porosity of B’cuzz Hydromix HP provide conditions necessary to establish plant growth, especially when growing situations require high air-capacity and low water-retention media.



These characteristics make B’cuzz Hydromix HP ideal for use with water sensitive crops, propagation of plant cuttings and/or low-light conditions.



EC: 0,80 – 1,00



Available in bags of 20 and 50 liters.