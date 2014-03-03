About this product

Following the successful and popular Bloombastic, your trusted nutrient manufacturer Atami now presents with great pride a new variant. ROOTBASTIC! This high quality root supplement ensures an explosive root production. This means a larger root system and many small capillaries causing the plant to absorb the nutrients more easily. Also Rootbastic increases the resistance of the plant which makes it less receptive for environmental stress.



– Highly concentrated (1 on 5000 average).

– Will create explosive rootproduction.

– The ultimate enhancer for your roots with a unique combination of high NPK bio-stimulants and bio-minerals.

– Increases resistance to environmental stress of the plant.

– Ideal for planting stem cutting when the first roots are visible.

– Rich to phosporus(P), roots love it.



Quality guaranteed

The stimulators and liquid nutrients of Atami are packed and sealed lighttight under the twistable cap, so the quality remains guaranteed.



Dosage:

0,1 – 0,3 ml per liter water.

0,3 – 1 ml per Gallon water.



NPK value:

3-14-3 (w/w)