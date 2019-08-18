Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

East Coast Sour Diesel Swift Lifts Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

by Ataraxia
SativaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of East Coast Sour Diesel
East Coast Sour Diesel

East Coast Sour Diesel meets Big Buddha Cheese to create this sativa-dominant strain from Big Buddha Seeds. Its terpene profile holds a citrusy grapefruit and jet fuel nose, and it has a sour and sweet fruity taste. A potent strain that usually sends consumers into outer space with an unforgettable high, Sour Chiesel is a great choice for a sunny afternoon outing.

 

East Coast Sour Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
Energetic
75% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!