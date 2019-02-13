About this product
Produced with an indica-dominant hybrid, this all-natural hot chocolate mix offers many extraordinary features and benefits:
* Limited wholesome ingredients you can pronounce
* Solvent-free extraction process
* Customizable with toppings
* Cheaper than Starbucks
* Also a brownie mix
One package contains 100 milligrams of active THC, split up homogeneously into 10 servings. This mix can be used with milk or any milk alternative that contains fat.
About this brand
Athelas
Located in Denver, Athelas is a boutique manufacturing company that specializes in natural cannabis-infused powdered mixes.
As a small company, we’re able to offer high-quality artisan products and personalized customer service. In our quest to enhance creativity and wellness in ourselves and others, we make a point to include only natural, wholesome ingredients in our products. We make a point to embody the following values on a daily basis:
* Quality: We strive to deliver premium edibles with artisan ingredients and consistent potency. We also aim to enrich meaningful relationships with everyone we meet.
* Innovation: We’re committed to helping the cannabis industry grow by pioneering new ideas and keeping innovation at the heart of everything we do.
* Character: We highly value respect, integrity, passion, and the desire to improve the world, and we try to manifest these principles in everything we do.
