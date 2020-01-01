 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Athelas
Athelas

Natural Cannabis-Infused Powdered Mixes

About Athelas

Located in Denver, Athelas is a boutique manufacturing company that specializes in natural cannabis-infused powdered mixes. As a small company, we’re able to offer high-quality artisan products and personalized customer service. In our quest to enhance creativity and wellness in ourselves and others, we make a point to include only natural, wholesome ingredients in our products. We make a point to embody the following values on a daily basis: * Quality: We strive to deliver premium edibles with artisan ingredients and consistent potency. We also aim to enrich meaningful relationships with everyone we meet. * Innovation: We’re committed to helping the cannabis industry grow by pioneering new ideas and keeping innovation at the heart of everything we do. * Character: We highly value respect, integrity, passion, and the desire to improve the world, and we try to manifest these principles in everything we do.

Beverages

Snack foods

Available in

United States, Colorado