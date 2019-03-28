Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP)
Formula One Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Black Lime #9 X Testarossa
Formula One is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa)
A light and relaxing physical state will accompany this heady high, keeping you anchored as your mind takes off to new heights.
Effects: A lofty high that won’t debilitate you. Great mid-afternoon smoke
Formula One effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Cramps
50% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
