Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP)

Purple Majik Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack

HybridTHC CBD

Heirloom Purple Clone x Mandarin Sunset

60% Indica / 40% Sativa

Purple Majik effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Muscle spasms
20% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Inflammation
10% of people say it helps with inflammation
