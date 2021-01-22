Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP)
Purple Majik Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Heirloom Purple Clone x Mandarin Sunset
60% Indica / 40% Sativa
Purple Majik effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Muscle spasms
20% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Inflammation
10% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!