About this product

ATMAN NEREUS is the world’s first vaporizer that uses water as a filter.



PORTABLE



Nereus has an 18500 1500mAh Li-ion rechargeable 3.6V battery The 18500 offers you the extreme power to enhance your vaping experience.



POTENT



Nereus has a chamber made of quartz, which has a melting pt of 2,912 degrees Fahrenheit.



It will not release any harmful substances or unpleasant smells when heated, providing the best vaping experience ever.



PURE



Water is the most effective filter for impurities. It removes tar so it is much less damaging to your health



This Kit Includes:

1x Atman Nereus

1x Atman Stainless Steel Spoon

1x Cleaning Brush Tool

1x USB Charger



Warranty:

Atman Nereus is back with One-Year Warranty