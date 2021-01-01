Loading…
Logo for the brand ATMAN VAPORIZER

ATMAN VAPORIZER

ATMAN NEREUS Electronic Water Pipe

About this product

ATMAN NEREUS is the world’s first vaporizer that uses water as a filter.

PORTABLE

Nereus has an 18500 1500mAh Li-ion rechargeable 3.6V battery The 18500 offers you the extreme power to enhance your vaping experience.

POTENT

Nereus has a chamber made of quartz, which has a melting pt of 2,912 degrees Fahrenheit.

It will not release any harmful substances or unpleasant smells when heated, providing the best vaping experience ever.

PURE

Water is the most effective filter for impurities. It removes tar so it is much less damaging to your health

This Kit Includes:
1x Atman Nereus
1x Atman Stainless Steel Spoon
1x Cleaning Brush Tool
1x USB Charger

Warranty:
Atman Nereus is back with One-Year Warranty
