ATMAN WG22 Silicone Nectar Collector

About this product

ATMAN WG22 Silicone Nectar Collector with water Filtration
Silicone Nectar Collector for wax
100% food -grade silicone, easy to use and carry
3 in 1.with 14mm Quartz-Nail

This kit includes:
1x base
1x Silinectar
1x quartz nail
1x dabber
